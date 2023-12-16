PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders paid tributes to the bravehearts of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas 2023. Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 every year to honor the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Following a 13-day battle, India secured a resounding triumph over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from the former East Pakistan. Sam Manekshaw Death Anniversary: Remembering The First Field Marshal of Indian Army With His Quotes And Lesser Known Facts About His Life .

Vijay Diwas 2023

Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2023

The geography of the world changed today in 1971, as our brave Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan and Liberated Bangladesh. It was a momentous occasion for humanity, under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Smt. India Gandhi. We bow to the indomitable courage, valour… pic.twitter.com/MXTYPVtOCX — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 16, 2023

On #VijayDiwas, heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the nation triumphant in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Salute the unwavering spirit of the Indian armed forces. Their courage, selflessness and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/6qNdwQBqWY — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 16, 2023

Honoring our #bravehearts on #VijayDiwas. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 Today, we remember and salute the indomitable spirit that led to a decisive victory in 1971, where 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered, marking the biggest military surrender since WW2. My respectful tribute to the heroes who… pic.twitter.com/l5vfgtJQyN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 16, 2023

