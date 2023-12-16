PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders paid tributes to the bravehearts of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas 2023. Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 every year to honor the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Following a 13-day battle, India secured a resounding triumph over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from the former East Pakistan. Sam Manekshaw Death Anniversary: Remembering The First Field Marshal of Indian Army With His Quotes And Lesser Known Facts About His Life .

Vijay Diwas 2023

