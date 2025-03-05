Senior Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar has strongly denied speculations about him joining Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, calling the rumors false and baseless. Refuting the claims, Wadettiwar said, “This is all a fabricated story. I can’t even think of leaving Congress, not even in my dreams. My ideology is deeply rooted in Congress, and I am a loyal soldier, regardless of power or position.” Addressing the rumors, he lashed out, stating, “Some worthless and irresponsible people are spreading false rumors. Am I mad to join Ajit Dada? Have I been bitten by a mad dog? I have had no discussions with Ajit Pawar or his leaders.” He accused his detractors of deliberately attempting to tarnish his reputation and reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party. Vijay Wadettiwar Remarks on Hemant Karkare's Death: BJP Lodges Complaint With EC After Congress Leader Claims Former ATS Chief Was Killed by 'RSS-affiliated Cop' During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack.

Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar Dismisses Speculations of Joining Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar says, "This is all false, a fabricated story. I can’t even think of leaving Congress, not even in my dreams. Why would I join a party with no future? My ideology is deeply rooted with Congress.. I haven’t spoken to… pic.twitter.com/MKYPrIeevr — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding speculations about Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar joining Ajit Pawar (NCP) faction, he says, "Some worthless and irresponsible people are deliberately spreading false rumors. Am I mad to join Ajit Dada? Have I been bitten by a mad dog? I… pic.twitter.com/EbDAEgI8Qq — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2025

