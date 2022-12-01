A shocking case has emerged from Bihar Khagaria district where something enraged the bride so much that she refused to get married after the varmala ceremony. An argument also broke out between the two families after the bride refused to tie the knot. While everyone tried to persuade the bride, she refused to change her mind. The bride cited the groom being mentally ill as the reason behind not wanting to marry him. The wedding has now been cancelled. Viral Video: MBA Student Gatecrashes Wedding; Caught and Made To Wash Dishes in Bhopal

Watch Viral Video:

