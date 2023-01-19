Two brave women constables foiled a bank robbery as they fought off three armed robbers in Bihar's Hajipur district on Wednesday, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari were sitting at the entrance of the Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank in Senduari Chowk of Sadar police station area when three men tried to enter, security camera footage of the incident showed. When the masked men showed up at the bank, the guards asked them to produce their documents. One of the men whipped out a pistol. But both Juhi and Shanti leapt to their feet and challenged them. A scuffle ensued as the criminals tried to snatch the rifles of the female cops. However, the women constables succeeded in fighting them off and eventually the robbers decided to run away. One of the police officers were injured in the process, but the robbers were scared by then and decided to abandon the plan of robbery. Daylight Robbery in Amritsar Caught on Camera, Masked Robbers Loot Cash and jewellery from House (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

