An incident of robbery in broad daylight was caught on camera in Amritsar. The masked robbers looted cash and jewellery from a house. In the video, six men were seen arriving at the crime scene on two bikes. Moments later, the masked men leave the place with looted items. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident. Video: Armed Miscreants Open Fire at Petrol Pump Employees Near Indore, Loot Rs 30000.

Daylight Robbery in Amritsar:

Crime rate on pick in Punjab 📈 In #Amritsar, masked robbers entered the house in broad daylight and looted jewelry and cash. pic.twitter.com/sS4kuNvdbf — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 26, 2022

