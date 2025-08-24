Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav participated in the "Voter Adhikaar Yatra" in Bihar's Purnea today, August 24. A viral clip shared by news agency ANI shows Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav riding motorbikes during their "Voter Adhikaar Yatra" in Purnea. The clip shows both leaders riding motorcycles with ease as they sport helmets for safety. On Saturday, August 23, the seventh day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled stop at Makhana fields near Simaria while passing through Kursela. He was seen interacting with farmers and seeking to understand the cultivation process, yields, and export demand of Bihar’s famous Makhana (fox nut). Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Participate in ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Lakhisarai, Protest Against SIR (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Ride Motorbikes During 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Purnea

#WATCH | Bihar: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ride motorbikes during their 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Purnea pic.twitter.com/Dd7uaSyPPj — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

