Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Lakhisarai, protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The 16-day yatra is aimed at raising awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list and what opposition leaders are calling a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for their participation and support.

"With this yatra, we made a small effort to secure the rights of the people, on including their names in the SIR, but the success and support of this journey belong entirely to the public; the public is giving it strength, and this is a big deal for us," the Bihar Congress president said.

Also Read | Satish Golcha Appointed As New Delhi Police Commissioner by Home Ministry.

The Congress leader also said that all issues within the alliance, including seat-sharing talks, are also on the "right track."

The Yatra, continuing for the fifth day, reached Sheikhpura earlier today. Leaders of the party, along with leaders of alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, the state AICC in charge, Krishna Allavaru, alleged that the ongoing SIR is not just limited to Bihar but for the whole country. He called into question the legitimacy of the government, saying that a party which comes to power through theft will not work to solve issues of the people.

"SIR is a big issue not only for Bihar but for the whole of India because the vote theft that is happening is attacking every right of the public. If a government is formed by stealing votes, then why will that government work to increase employment, reduce inflation, and corruption? A government that steals votes will not work for the people," Allavaru said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is the latest effort by the opposition to highlight concerns over voter disenfranchisement and electoral transparency in the lead-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)