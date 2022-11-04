On Friday, the state election commission held a conference and announced the schedule for the Delhi MCD polls 2022. The Voting for the MCD elections in Delhi will be held on December 04 and the results will be decarded on December 07. Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner said that the model code of conduct is implemented in Delhi from today itself. "The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Nov 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 04 and the results will be announced on December 07," Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner added. MCD Elections 2022 Dates: Election Commission To Hold Press Conference in Delhi Today, May Announce Poll Schedule.

MCD Elections Dates Announced

Voting for MCD elections in Delhi to be held on December 04, results on December 07 pic.twitter.com/PdRjCTtSvb — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Model Code of Conduct Is Implemented in Delhi From Today

The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Nov 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 04 and the results will be announced on December 07: Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner pic.twitter.com/0IclZiLkFN — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)