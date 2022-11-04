The state election commission will hold a press conference today at 4 pm and is likely to announce the schedule for the Delhi MCD polls 2022. The municipal elections in Delhi will see a fierce battle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. MCD Elections 2022: BJP To Launch ‘Namo Cyber Yoddha’ Campaign in Delhi To Win Civic Polls

Delhi MCD Polls Dates:

State Election Commission NCT of Delhi to hold a press conference at 4 pm today, likely to announce MCD polls — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)