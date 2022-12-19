The Assam government is carrying out a major eviction drive in over 980 bigha of land from alleged encroachment in Nagaon district. The exercise is being carried out in and around Batadrava Than, the sacred birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva and is likely to continue for several days. Over 800 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the greater Batadrava area. Assam’s Special ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ Sold at Rs 1.15 Lakh per Kg in Dibrugarh; Highest Ever Bid for Tea

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Assam: Nagaon District Administration carries out a massive eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur, Kadamoni area where encroachers have encroached upon more than 980 bigha of land. Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at Batadraba. pic.twitter.com/zIWdRXU3A5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

