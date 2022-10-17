Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in Ballari, Karnataka on Monday, elect the next party president. Rahul Gandhi voted during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Congress President Election 2022: Sonia Gandhi Says 'Have Been Waiting for Long Time for This Thing' After Casting Vote (Watch Video).

Video of Rahul Gandhi:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote to elect the next party president at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Ballari, Karnataka (Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/9Jit8vIpVo — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

