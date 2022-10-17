In a video, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are seen coming out after casting their votes for Congress presidential polls at the AICC office in Delhi. "I have been waiting for a long time for this thing," said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote to elect the new party president, at the AICC office in Delhi. Congress President Elections: Voting Begins in Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Contest.

Video of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra:

#WATCH | "I have been waiting for a long time for this thing," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's presidential election pic.twitter.com/9giL5DeOEX — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

