Rahul Gandhi was seen running a sprint with young boys, and others in a nearly one-minute long video in Gollapalli in Telangana. The 52-year-old congress leader is seen running, leaving others behind. Not just the boys but others in the crowd follow him. Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday and is expected to cover a distance of over 20 km. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi To Resume March in Telangana on Thursday After Three Day Diwali Break

Rahul Gandhi Sprints With Young Boys:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's early morning sprint during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gollapalli in Telangana (Video source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/U2ylUomX53 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

