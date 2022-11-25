Manish Sisodia has accused BJP of conspiring to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fearing defeat in Gujarat polls and MCD elections in Delhi. He also accused BJP leader Manoj Tiwari of being involved in the alleged conspiracy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics and will submit a complaint in the election commission and also file an FIR in the matter, added Sisodia. MCD Elections 2022: Manish Sisodia Says ‘Vote for AAP To End BJP’s Failure, Misrule in Municipal Corporation of Delhi’

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal... will submit a complaint in the election commission, also file an FIR: Dy CM Manish Sisodia in a PC pic.twitter.com/TnUXEQRhE0 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

