The flood situation in Assam is getting worse day by day due to continuous downpours in the state. Flood water entered the CRPF camp in Dibrugarh on Friday after continuous torrential rain in Assam. Inspector CRPF Arvind Kumar Tiwari informed that it had been raining for the past 3 days but last night due to heavy rains, water entered the camps. "As per the forecast, it'll rain for 3-4 more days, that is why as a precaution, we are shifting out," Tiwari added.

