Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Monday took part in a college event held at Sundarnagar in Mandi. Thakur was seen enjoying a light moment as he took part in the traditional 'Naati' dance with students.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur enjoys a light moment, dancing the traditional 'Naati' dance with students during a college event in Sundarnagar, Mandi pic.twitter.com/uAovsoVPH1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

