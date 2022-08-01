The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) performed flag hoisting in Bay of Bengal along with the fishermen of west bengal in anticipation of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of ICG. Recently the Centre had launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to inspire citizens to display the Tricolour at their businesses and homes to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, not only limited to land territory but also at Sea, as personnel together with West Bengal fishermen are hoisting and honouring the tricolour in the Bay of Bengal: ICG officials (Video Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/PB3jZz4IA1 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

