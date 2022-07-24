Jellyfish along with tar balls were found on the coast of Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, July 24. It is seen in a video that Jellyfish with Tar balls were washed ashore along the coast of Juhu beach in Mumbai. Tar balls are dark-colored sticky balls of oil that form when crude oil floats on the ocean surface. They are brought to the shore by waves and ocean currents.

#WATCH Jellyfish washed ashore on Mumbai's Juhu Beach, tarballs also accumulate along the coast pic.twitter.com/a2AQBihxlO — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

