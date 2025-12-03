Multiple videos going viral on social media show a jet car cruising through the Arabian Sea at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. The Rolls-Royce-shaped car at Juhu beach has become one of the most talked-about tourism innovations so far. Videos surfaced online show the jet car drawing crowds at Juhu beach as the Rolls Royce "car in the sea" cruises through the Arabian Sea. The jet car, which is a watercraft, has been dubbed "car in the sea" and offers locals and tourists visiting the Juhu beach in Mumbai a luxury-themed marine experience. Similar to a normal car, the "car in the sea" or jet car can accommodate five people and travels up to 1.8 nautical miles into the sea. Another unique feature of the jet car is that it is packed with an onboard music system and plush interiors. The Rolls-Royce-shaped watercraft has been designed and built by Pramod Pawar after he spotted a similar concept in Dubai. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Drowns Near Juhu Koliwada Jetty While Taking Photos With Friends.

Jet Car at Juhu Beach in Mumbai Goes Viral

'Car in the Sea' Draws Crowd to Juhu Beach

Inside Maharashtra’s viral ‘Car In The Sea’ ride. @AnujRayate speaks to Pramod Pawar, the man who designed and built the unique “car-boat” after spotting a similar concept in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/NhUkZc8Kfi — NDTV (@ndtv) December 2, 2025

