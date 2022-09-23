Bengaluru police have detained Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Singh Surjewala for pasting the controversial ‘PayCM’ poster in the city on Friday. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka is fuming after posters of the chief minister appeared across the city titled “PayCM” along with a QR code, an attempt at furthering the allegation that the government takes 40% commission on most public works.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leaders, including party's state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, pasted 'PayCM' posters against CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru earlier this evening. They were later detained pic.twitter.com/rOaMp2gCeZ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

