Police have detained two people for raising separate Vidarbha state demand in front of CM Eknath Shinde in Wardha. While the Chief Minister was speaking at a literary conference program, some pro-Vidarbha activists sitting in the crowd began raising slogans, demanding statehood for the region in eastern Maharashtra. Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

Two Detained For Raising Vidarbha State Demand:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two people raised slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of Vidarbha state, during the Literary Conference program in Wardha. Police detained both of them. pic.twitter.com/4yvto3yapi — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)