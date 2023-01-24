The Mumbai Airport Customs recently intercepted two foreign nationals and seized USD 90,000 of currency notes and gold paste from them. The incident took place on January 22 and 23 when the officials of Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases. Officials said that they seized 90,000 USD concealed in pages of books and recovered 2.5 kg of gold in paste form. "Both the passengers have been arrested," customs said. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Jan 22 & 23, Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases and seized 90,000 USD concealed in pages of books and over 2.5 kg of gold in paste form respectively. Both the passengers have been arrested: Customs pic.twitter.com/8Nnh4rR5qg — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)