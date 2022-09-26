Portion of seven huts collapsed in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area on Sunday night. While no injuries were reported, several huts were reported to be damaged. The incident was reported after 9 pm on Sunday at the disaster control department of the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 24 hutments have been vacated for safety reasons and its residents were shifted to nearby Sanyas Ashram BMC School. Food and water were arranged by the local ward of the BMC. Thane: Three Dead, One Injured After Part of Building Slab Collapses in Ulhasnagar; Rescue Operation Underway

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Portion of 7 hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu,Vile Parle. No injuries were reported in this incident. 24 hutments vacated for safety reasons & residents are shifted to Ashram BMC School: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (25.09) pic.twitter.com/Be1wFrHeNK — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)