In an unfortunate incident, three people died and one was injured after a part of a slab on the fourth floor of a building collapsed in Ulhasnagar in Thane district. Thane municipal corporation said that two people are still trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway.

Two Still Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

Maharashtra | Three dead, one injured after a part of a slab on the fourth floor of a building collapsed in Ulhasnagar in Thane district. Two still trapped, rescue operation underway: Thane municipal corporation — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

