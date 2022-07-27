Protesters expressed anger and shouted slogans against the ministers and BJP leaders who had arrived for the funeral of slain BJYM executive committee member Praveen Nettaru on Wednesday afternoon. Dakshin Kannada MP Nalinkumar kateel’s car was jolted by protestors. As the situation turned for the worse, police resorted to a light lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Watch Video:

