PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang received a warm welcome at the Delhi airport following her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Sindhu won bronze in women's badminton singles.

#WATCH PV Sindhu and her coach welcomed at the Delhi airport; Sindhu bagged a bronze medal in women's singles badminton at #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/6UORPFX851 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

