A bus operated by AI SATS, a ground-handling service provider for Air India, caught fire at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon, October 28. The incident occurred near bay number 32, where the vehicle was parked without any passengers on board. Videos from the scene showed the bus engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed across the terminal area. In a statement on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team swiftly responded and extinguished the blaze within minutes. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported. Airport operations continued normally, with officials assuring that passenger and staff safety remains the top priority. Air India Flight Scare: KC Venugopal Alleges ‘Near-Tragedy’ on Trivandrum-Delhi Flight AI 2455; Airline Cites Poor Weather Conditions for Diversion, Denies Runway Confusion Claim.

Air India Bus Catches Fire at Delhi Airport

incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us. (2/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 28, 2025

AI SATS Bus Bursts Into Flames at IGI Airport

A coach operated by AI SATS caught fire this morning at T3 bay no 32. It is learnt there were no passengers onboard. AI SATS is a third party provider is ground handling services to multiple airlines, including Air India. More info awaited pic.twitter.com/lMQEtYPewV — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Delhi Airport). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)