Seven of several people stuck mid-air after a ropeway accident at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district were rescued by IAF choppers and seven more are still trapped as rescue efforts set to continue through Tuesday. The death toll climbed to three after a person fell down from helicopter while being airlifted on Monday evening.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Ropeway accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand: Rescue operation resumes. 7 more people rescued, as per DC Deoghar (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/MXwBJC5Omz — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)