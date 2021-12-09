The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat have arrived at Palam Airbase from Sulur. General Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives in the tragic Indian Air Force crash yesterday in Tamil Nadu. Scroll down to watch the video.

Mortal Remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat Arrive at Palam Airbase:

#WATCH | The mortal remains of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat who lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday, being brought out of IAF aircraft that arrived at Palam airbase from Sulur. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/LdIkHzmgGi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

