India will impose a tax of 30% on income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the union budget on Tuesday. The finance minister also said that the central bank will introduce a digital currency in the next financial year using blockchain and other supporting technology.

See Tweet:

#WATCH | Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks on digital currency, "RBI will issue an official digital currency so that India does not fall behind while the world moves forward with blockchain & new technologies." pic.twitter.com/KTJWX9lt5b — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)