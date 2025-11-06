The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared November 6 as a bank holiday. However, people are wondering whether banks will be open or closed nationwide on Thursday and if the bank holiday applies to the entire country or to a particular city. As per the RBI's bank holiday list for November 2025, banks will remain closed in Patna for the Bihar assembly elections and in Shillong for the Nongkrem Dance festival on Thursday, November 6. This means, banks will stay shut today, November 6, only in Patna and Shillong and will remain open in the other parts of the country. The next RBI-designated bank holiday is on Friday, November 7, when banks will stay shut for business in Shillong for the Wangala Festival. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on November 6?

