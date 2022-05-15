Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that the party will launch 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. All of us young & all will be joining the 'Yatra', she said. Gandhi also stated, "We will have to find a way to accommodate seniors like me to easily participate without running out of breath. We will overcome, that is our determination, that is our Nav Sankalp."

Check tweet:

We will have to find a way to accommodate seniors like me to easily participate without running out of breath. We will overcome, that is our determination, that is our Nav Sankalp: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ed0jg5pK5b — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)