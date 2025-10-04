Monsoon remnants continue to influence the weather across India on Saturday, October 4, with varying rainfall predicted in major cities, according to the IMD. Mumbai may see moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, while Delhi remains partly cloudy. Chennai is under a yellow alert with heavy rain, and Bengaluru could witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Hyderabad is likely to experience light rain or drizzle, Shimla may receive light rain, and Kolkata remains generally cloudy with occasional rain or thundershowers. Temperatures stay moderate across the region. Weather Forecast Today, October 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

