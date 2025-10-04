(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Weather Forecast Today, October 4: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Monsoon remnants affect major cities on Saturday, October 4, with IMD forecasting moderate rain in Mumbai, heavy rain in Chennai under a yellow alert, and occasional thundershowers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Kolkata. Delhi stays partly cloudy, while temperatures remain moderate across the region.
Socially Team Latestly| Oct 04, 2025 05:00 AM IST
