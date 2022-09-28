Indian football lovers' chests filled with pride as 'Captain fantastic' Sunil Chhetri makes it to the 3rd highest active goal scorer in football globally. PM Narendra Modi took it to Twitter to congratulate the star player and said, 'Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India'. PM Modi retweeted Fifa's tweet regarding Chhetri, which honoured the latter via social media post for the same.

Check PM Modi's tweet:

Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India. @chetrisunil11 ⚽️ 🇮🇳https://t.co/Hh9pGtDhmh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

