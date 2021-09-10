Kolkata, September 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibriwal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for by-election in Bhabanipur assembly constituency. The BJP also nominated Milan Ghosh from Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur for assembly bypolls. The election in Samsergunj and Jangipur were withheld because of the death of the candidates before polls during the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal. The by-election in Bhabanipur was necessitated because existing MLA Sovondeb Chattopadhyay resigned from his seat to make way for Mamata Banerjee.

