On Thursday, January 11, a mob thrashed three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh who were travelling to West Bengal to attend the Gangasagar Mela. This led to the arrest of twelve persons. The incident took place in the Purulia region of the state when it was allegedly thought that the sadhus were kidnappers. After a video of the seers being assaulted by a mob went viral on social media, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato also met the victims on Saturday, January 13. Palghar Sadhus Lynching Case: CBI To Probe Incident; Truth Should Come Out, Says Narayan Rane.

Jyotirmay Singh Mahato Meet Sadhus Assaulted by Mob in Purulia

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato met sadhus who were assaulted by a mob in Purulia district. pic.twitter.com/uPyysI6NDp — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)