A massive fire broke out in West Bengal today, February 4. As per new agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district. Soon after the incident came to light, local officials and the fire department were alerted, and they immediately reached the spot and started to douse the fire. Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer, said that two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. "Reason for the fire is not known as of now," he said. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At Factory in North 24 Parganas’s Titagarh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in West Bengal

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district. pic.twitter.com/FfGiqKsW8s — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Reason for the Fire Is Not Known

Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer says, " 2 fire tenders reached the spot and now the fire has been brought under control. Reason for the fire is not known as of now" https://t.co/2oS44Ua4Kz pic.twitter.com/VpeXXGgu9i — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

