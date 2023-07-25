A disturbing video of security personnel allegedly groping a woman at a grocery store in violence-hit Manipur is going viral on social media. Multiple videos of the incident show a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly groping a woman inside a grocery store in violence-hit Manipur. The incident came to light after the CCTV footage of the incident from the store went viral on social media. The 30-second and 10-second video clips show the soldier sexually assaulting the woman inside the grocery store. As per a report in The Quint, the jawan has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad. After the incident came to light, the jawan was suspended. An official said that the incident took place in Imphal on July 20 at a shop near a petrol pump. Internet Ban in Manipur Lifted: Government Orders Restoration of Broadband Internet Service 'Conditionally in Liberalised Manner'.

Jawan Gropes Woman in Violence-Hit Manipur

In Manipur, a distressing incident was captured on CCTV camera, revealing men in uniform @Spearcorps , who are meant to safeguard the civilian population, openly harassing young girls in a departmental store during broad daylight. This raises a significant question regarding the… pic.twitter.com/FGHgI4mWfU — TWADDLE (@THETWITSORM) July 24, 2023

