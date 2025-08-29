A video going viral on social media shows the "Thak Thak" gang striking Mumbai and stealing an iPhone by distracting a car's driver in the city. A Navi Mumbai resident became the latest victim after members of the "Thak Thak" gang stole an iPhone from his moving car after managing to distract him. The alleged incident is said to have taken place when the man was driving on the SLR bridge in Mumbai. The entire incident of theft was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the car. The video shows the "Thak Thak" gang's modus operandi. The video shows the driver slowing down while descending from the bridge when a young man approaches his car and begins to knock loudly on the driver's side window. The clip shows the driver partially lowering the window to check what happened when another person comes up on the opposite side and knocks on the passenger door, thus creating confusion. In the end, one can see the young man taking advantage of the distraction and stealing the driver's iPhone. Delhi Police Outsmarts Infamous ‘Thak-Thak Gang’, Four Arrested.

'Thak Thak' Gang Steal Man's iPhone in Mumbai's Kurla

Vide of Theft Caught on Camera Installed in Car

एक ने ध्यान भटकाया, दूसरे ने आईफोन उड़ाया नवी मुंबई : कुर्ला के SLR ब्रिज से आया ये वीडियो जहां एक युवक खिड़की पर ठक-ठक कर ड्राइवर का ध्यान भटकाता है और दूसरा व्यक्ति पलक झपकते ही आईफोन लेकर फरार हो जाता है. घटना कार में लगे CCTV कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हो गई. पीड़ित ने FIR दर्ज कराई… pic.twitter.com/mHLrVq8KMf — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) August 28, 2025

