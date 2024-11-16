Manipur: Bodies of 8-Month-Old Boy, 2 Others Found Floating in Barak River, Curfew Imposed in 5 Districts as Violent Protests Erupt (Watch Videos)

The protests erupted in Manipur after three bodies, including that of an eight-month-old boy and two others, were found floating in the Barak River on Friday, November 15. While locals claimed that the three people whose bodies were found were kidnapped, the government has stated that they were missing.

    A screengrab of the video shows arson and vandalism in Manipur. (Photo credits: X/@vijaita)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2024 06:18 PM IST

    A curfew has been imposed in all five valley districts of Manipur, and the internet has been blocked for two days in five valley and two hill districts of the state. The development comes as protesters stormed the residences of two ministers and three MLAs in Manipur's Imphal today, November 16, while demanding justice for the murder of three persons in Jiribam district. The protests erupted in Manipur after three bodies, including that of an eight-month-old boy and two others, were found floating in the Barak River on Friday, November 15. While locals claimed that the three people whose bodies were found were kidnapped, the government has stated that they were missing. It is reported that a total of six people were allegedly kidnapped on November 11 by armed militants during an encounter with CRPF and police. Manipur ‘Kidnapping’ Case: Senior Police Officers in Jiribam As Search Continues for 6 Persons Who Went Missing After Encounter Between Militants and Security Forces.

    Bodies of -Month-Old Boy and 2 Others Found Floating in Barak River

    Tags:
    Barak river Imphal Jiribam Live Breaking News Headlines Manipur Manipur Curfew Manipur Unrest Manipur Violence protest
    Manipur: Bodies of 8-Month-Old Boy, 2 Others Found Floating in Barak River, Curfew Imposed in 5 Districts as Violent Protests Erupt (Watch Videos)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

