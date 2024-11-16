Manipur: Bodies of 8-Month-Old Boy, 2 Others Found Floating in Barak River, Curfew Imposed in 5 Districts as Violent Protests Erupt (Watch Videos)

A curfew has been imposed in all five valley districts of Manipur, and the internet has been blocked for two days in five valley and two hill districts of the state. The development comes as protesters stormed the residences of two ministers and three MLAs in Manipur's Imphal today, November 16, while demanding justice for the murder of three persons in Jiribam district. The protests erupted in Manipur after three bodies, including that of an eight-month-old boy and two others, were found floating in the Barak River on Friday, November 15. While locals claimed that the three people whose bodies were found were kidnapped, the government has stated that they were missing. It is reported that a total of six people were allegedly kidnapped on November 11 by armed militants during an encounter with CRPF and police. Manipur ‘Kidnapping’ Case: Senior Police Officers in Jiribam As Search Continues for 6 Persons Who Went Missing After Encounter Between Militants and Security Forces.

Arson and vandalism at homes of three MLAs.

