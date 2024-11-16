Protestors protesting the death of six hostages in Manipur allegedly tried to storm into the personal residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh today evening, November 16. This led to a huge escalation between the security forces and the protesters. According to reports, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the assembled protesters. It is also reported that a large number of protesters had gathered and demanded to meet lawmakers in the state capital, Imphal, earlier today. Meanwhile, officials said that the bodies of six persons, including those of three children, recovered from Manipur's Jiribam district, were brought to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem, while the bodies of 10 Kuki youths killed in a gunfight with security forces were airlifted to Churachandpur from Assam's Cachar district. Manipur Government Urges MHA To Withdraw AFSPA From 6 Police Stations.

Protestors Try to Storm Chief Minister's Residence

