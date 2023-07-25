In a significant development, the Manipur government has decided to lift the earlier suspension of Broadband internet services in the state. The ban, which was imposed in the midst of ongoing violence, will now be restored 'Conditionally in Liberalised Manner'. This move aims to strike a balance between maintaining security measures and ensuring increased access to digital connectivity for the people of Manipur. Manipur Violence: Government Extends Suspension of Internet Services for Ninth Time Till June 20 to Curb Spread of Rumours.

Manipur Government Lifts Broadband Internet Suspension

Manipur government orders earlier suspension of Broadband internet service be "lifted conditionally in a liberalised manner" pic.twitter.com/1FEfCCppQb — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

