A tragic murder-suicide unfolded in Mumbai’s Worli area on Saturday morning, where a 60-year-old man fatally shot his 53-year-old wife before turning the country-made firearm on himself. The couple was found dead at their residence, prompting immediate response from Worli Police. A country-made gun was recovered from the scene. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the act. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause and time of death, as neighbours and relatives remain in shock. Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

Man Shoots Wife Dead, Then Kills Self in Worli Home

A 60-year-old man shot his 53-year-old wife dead with a country-made gun in Mumbai's Worli area this morning before killing himself with the same weapon. Worli police have registered a case and launched an investigation. A firearm was recovered from the scene, and both bodies… pic.twitter.com/cbY5qOduEq — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

