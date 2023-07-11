The incessant rainfall and continuous downpour in the national capital of Delhi have caused the River Yamuna water level to cross the danger level. The water is yet to recede, and according to the latest update at 8 am IST on Tuesday, the water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 206.32 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres. As a precautionary measure, railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped as the water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi's Old Railway Bridge area.

Latest Update on Yamuna River Water Level in Delhi's Old Railway Bridge Area

