It's the 26th anniversary of Operation Safed Sagar today, May 26, an operation led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, launched in support of ground forces under Operation Vijay. The IAF's operation was aimed at “flushing out Pakistani regulars and intruders” who had occupied the Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. This was the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, making it a watershed moment in military aviation history. Honouring the soldiers of Operation Safed Sagar, a war documentary by DocuBay is streamed online, explaining the IAF’s secret mission during the Kargil War. Titled “Kargil 1999: Indian Air Force’s Secret Missions Explained, Full WAR Documentary” the video sheds light on the IAF's history and its air operations.

Watch Video of Operation Safed Sagar War Documentary:

