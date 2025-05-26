New Delhi, May 26: Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the 1999 Kargil War, was a trailblazer in many ways and proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries, IAF said on Monday. The operation was launched on May 26, 1999, marking the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971 and demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict.

IAF said in a post on X that never before had an air force been tasked with such high-altitude precision operations in rugged mountainous terrain. The video accompanying the post listed the air assets used during the operation, which was aimed at flushing out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector "#OpSafedSagar -- the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the KargilWar1999 -- was launched in support of ground forces under Operation Vijay. It aimed to flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector," IAF said. Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Damage at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase Than Earlier Presumed.

"This was the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Never before had an air force been tasked with such high-altitude precision operations in rugged mountainous terrain--making it a watershed moment in military aviation history," it added. The operation saw air power employed in unconventional roles. "Operation Safed Sagar was a trailblazer in many ways: it saw air power employed in unconventional roles, demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict, and shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war," the post said.

"The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes--even in a low-intensity conflict. It proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries," it added. IAF operations in Kargil War are a testament to IAF's ability to overcome insurmountable challenges posed by the steep gradient and dizzying altitudes of above 16000 ft that posed unique operational difficulties in targeting the enemy. Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey? Supreme Court Directs IAF, Centre Not To Release Officer Part of Operation Sindoor From Service.

The swift technical modifications and on the-job-training held IAF in good stead in employing air power to win this war fought at the highest battlefield of the world. Overall, IAF flew around 5000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights. The IAF also flew over 2000 helicopter sorties towards casualty evacuations and air transport operations. India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack and launched precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. India also repelled subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded its air bases.

