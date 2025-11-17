An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing in an agricultural field near Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, November 17, owing to a ‘technical snag’. According to the IAF, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) suffered a technical snag during a routine training mission. The pilot initiated emergency procedures after noticing the issue mid-flight and executed a controlled landing at a safe location. “IAF #ALH, while on a routine training mission carried out a safe precautionary landing near Bareilly due to a technical snag in-flight. The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has been launched," the Air Force said in a post on X. Plane Crash in Tamil Nadu: IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft PC-7 Crashes Near Tambaram in Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely (Watch Video).

IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

IAF #ALH, while on a routine training mission carried out a safe precautionary landing near Bareilly due to a technical snag in-flight. The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has… pic.twitter.com/HQcEbiXhjf — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 17, 2025

