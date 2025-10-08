Today, October 8, the Congress party announced Pramod Jain as its candidate for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Congress party nominating Shri Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji as the Congress candidate for the Anta Assembly by-poll." He also expressed confidence in Jain's ability to connect with voters. The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly is scheduled to take place on November 11, with the result being announced on November 14. The Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district fell vacant after Kanwarlal Meena lost his MLA post after being convicted in a 20-year-old case. He was convicted in a 20-year-old case, which involved pointing a pistol at an SDM. Anta Assembly By-Election 2025: Election Commission Announces Bypoll in Rajasthan on November 11.

