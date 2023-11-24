Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, November 24, filed a complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her reported remarks that if four MLAs of her political party are sent to jail, she will send eight of them to prison for allegation of murder. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says Will Go to Delhi Next Month To Meet PM Narendra Modi on Central Dues Issue.

Read Complaint Note:

West Bengal Assembly LoP & BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari files a complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her reported remarks that if four MLAs of her political party are sent to jail she will send eight of them to jail for allegation of murder. pic.twitter.com/HKwvpHeTDQ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)