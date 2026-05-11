CM Vijay Meets Former CM MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin; Warm Hug Visuals Surface From Courtesy Visit (Watch)

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In a significant political gesture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited the residence of DMK President and former CM MK Stalin on Monday. Upon his arrival, Vijay was received with a warm embrace by Stalin and Deputy CM-turned-Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting, described as a courtesy call, follows the TVK leader's historic swearing-in on May 10. Inside visuals from the meeting show the leaders sharing a cordial moment, signaling a professional rapport despite the recent intense electoral battle. Stalin reportedly extended his congratulations to the new Chief Minister, emphasizing the importance of the state’s welfare. The meeting lasted approximately twenty minutes, marking a peaceful transition in Tamil Nadu's high-stakes political landscape. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Congress Gets 2 Ministerial Berths in CM Vijay’s TVK-Led Cabinet After Historic Comeback.

CM Joseph Vijay Meets DMK Leaders MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Former CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin welcome CM C Joseph Vijay with a hug at their residence. Inside visuals. (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) (Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/tsTGp2F0jz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026

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